Marie G. McIntosh (87) passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021 after a long and joyous life. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Lee D. McIntosh, her five children Lorie K. (McIntosh) Overland and Paul Overland, Susan L. (McIntosh) Lephart and Paul Lephart, Paul D. McIntosh and Sheryl McIntosh, Eric McIntosh and Karol Maybury, Carol M. (McIntosh) Bouchard and Randy Bouchard, as well as her sister, Margaret Castle. Marie was predeceased by her brother Wallace DePorter. Marie would be the first to say she had a blessed life. She and Lee delighted in their 5 children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. All who knew her, especially her loving family, have been ennobled by Marie’s amazing and abiding example of love, strength, kindness, faith, gentleness and patience. Marie was born in Rockford, Illinois, on March 3, 1934 to Ellen (Ross) and Tafield Deporter. She lost her mother when she was 12 and, as the oldest girl in her family, began her foray into homemaking, cooking, and caring for others. This devotion to family continued throughout her life, shown through the delicious meals, careful home management and the great love and tenderness treasured by all in her home. Marie met the love of her life, Lee McIntosh, just months before Lee left for a year of USAF pilot training. Marie and Lee maintained their burgeoning courtship throughout this year and on May 1, 1955 Marie and Lee were married. Over the next twenty years Marie was proud to be a military wife. While Lee served a one year tour in Vietnam, she and Lee mailed each other weekly, exchanging reel-to-reel, tape-recorded conversations, with the goal of keeping their family close, despite the 9,000 miles that separated them. Throughout their time in the Air Force, their adventures took Marie and Lee and their family to Tacoma, Washington, Japan, Texas, Ohio, Florida and Massachusetts. Throughout their long Air Force career many lifelong friendships flourished. Marie was a true and genuine friend, and met any adversity with courage and good humor. Upon his military retirement, Lee and Marie moved their family to Massachusetts where Lee continued to work for the Air Force as a civilian. Marie and Lee purchased a winter retreat in Leesburg, Florida, moving there full-time in 2009. There she met many wonderful and dear friends. She enjoyed evenings playing card games, especially Bridge, visits from family, poolside reading, golf, and socializing with beloved friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army.