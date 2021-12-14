66.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...

Marie G. McIntosh

By Staff Report
Marie G. McIntosh
Marie G. McIntosh

Marie G. McIntosh (87) passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021 after a long and joyous life. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Lee D. McIntosh, her five children Lorie K. (McIntosh) Overland and Paul Overland, Susan L. (McIntosh) Lephart and Paul Lephart, Paul D. McIntosh and Sheryl McIntosh, Eric McIntosh and Karol Maybury, Carol M. (McIntosh) Bouchard and Randy Bouchard, as well as her sister, Margaret Castle. Marie was predeceased by her brother Wallace DePorter. Marie would be the first to say she had a blessed life. She and Lee delighted in their 5 children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. All who knew her, especially her loving family, have been ennobled by Marie’s amazing and abiding example of love, strength, kindness, faith, gentleness and patience. Marie was born in Rockford, Illinois, on March 3, 1934 to Ellen (Ross) and Tafield Deporter. She lost her mother when she was 12 and, as the oldest girl in her family, began her foray into homemaking, cooking, and caring for others. This devotion to family continued throughout her life, shown through the delicious meals, careful home management and the great love and tenderness treasured by all in her home. Marie met the love of her life, Lee McIntosh, just months before Lee left for a year of USAF pilot training. Marie and Lee maintained their burgeoning courtship throughout this year and on May 1, 1955 Marie and Lee were married. Over the next twenty years Marie was proud to be a military wife. While Lee served a one year tour in Vietnam, she and Lee mailed each other weekly, exchanging reel-to-reel, tape-recorded conversations, with the goal of keeping their family close, despite the 9,000 miles that separated them. Throughout their time in the Air Force, their adventures took Marie and Lee and their family to Tacoma, Washington, Japan, Texas, Ohio, Florida and Massachusetts. Throughout their long Air Force career many lifelong friendships flourished. Marie was a true and genuine friend, and met any adversity with courage and good humor. Upon his military retirement, Lee and Marie moved their family to Massachusetts where Lee continued to work for the Air Force as a civilian. Marie and Lee purchased a winter retreat in Leesburg, Florida, moving there full-time in 2009. There she met many wonderful and dear friends. She enjoyed evenings playing card games, especially Bridge, visits from family, poolside reading, golf, and socializing with beloved friends and neighbors.  In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Shameful use of tank in Christmas parade

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to a golf cart Christmas parade that included Santa Claus on top of a tank.

Scrooge stole the oranges and my basket

A Village of Calumet Grove resident writes that an orange-loving Scrooge apparently stole the home-grown fruit he shares with the neighborhood. And his basket was also stolen. He’d like to have the basket back.

A Christmas Carol at Melon Patch Theater

A Village of Sanibel resident highly recommends seeing “A Christmas Carol” at the Melon Patch Theater. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Surprised at extra ambulance charge

A Village of Hadley resident was in the unfortunate position of needing to take a ride in an ambulance last month. She received the bill and was quite surprised. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor on the voting rights bill.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos