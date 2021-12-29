Former basketball standout arrested after kicked out by his mother

A former local basketball standout was arrested when he sought refuge at a friend’s home after he was kicked out by his mother.

Lady Lake police were called Sunday morning to a home on Winners Circle when 24-year-old D-Juan Raymond Taylor-Hodge, who played basketball for Leesburg High School and went on to play guard at Santa Fe College, was found in the home brushing his teeth. Taylor-Hodge had been banned from the Winners Circle home in September, according to an arrest report.

Taylor-Hodge told police he sought refuge at the home on Winners Circle after he was kicked out by his mother from their home at the Village Park Town Homes in Lady Lake. He told police he “had no where else to go.” An officer phoned Taylor-Hodge’s mother who confirmed she did not want her son back at her residence.

Taylor-Hodge, who had been arrested earlier this year when he took his mother’s Camaro without permission, was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.