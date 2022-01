Steven Paul LeJeune, 59, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born December 8, 1962 in Berwyn, IL There will be a celebration of life service at 4:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2022; followed by a reception at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.