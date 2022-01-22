Speeder arrested on felony charge after caught driving on suspended license

A speeding driver was arrested on a felony charge after he was caught driving on a suspended license.

Herbert Fitzgerald Dixon, 49, of Ocala, was driving a silver truck at about 7 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Old Vineyard Road.

Dixon admitted he knew his driver’s license has been suspended. A check revealed he has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended, five of those convictions were in Marion County and the the sixth was in Alachua County.

Due to the previous convictions, he was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.