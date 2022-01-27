Letter to the Editor was a study in misinformation

To the Editor:

I read the letter from Mr. Engelhardt with interest because it was a study in misinformation much like we see daily from the so called main stream media. In fact, it’s obvious that Mr. Englehardt uses the MSM for his source(s) of information.

He believed President Biden never calls the media names and treats them with respect. When President Biden called a reporter a “dumb S—t”c, was that not a name? When President Biden told another reporter she asked a “stupid question,” was that respectful? Of course Mr. Engelhardt could not resist the cheap shot and said that President Trump was basically terrible to the MSM by referring to them as “fake news.” Well Mr. Engelhardt, the MSM did get caught a lot publishing what they knew was fake news starting with RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA.

Mr. Engelhardt also lamented what he considers a beating given President Biden by the MSM. The opposite is more truthful. The MSM has been hands off on most of President Biden’s gaffes and missteps. However, President Biden’s blunders have become so numerous and obvious that even the left wing MSM can’t ignore them. For example , President Biden actually invited Russia to take a “ minor” excursion into the Ukraine. The MSM could not overlook that major blunder.

Mr. Engelhardt then went after republicans in the manner we see from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. So predictable, as he blames the GOP for the failures of his favorite president…Joe Biden.

Low and false information does not help your letter Mr. Engelhardt.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square