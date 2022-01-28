Villager arrested on DUI charge after crashing into parked SUV

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a parked SUV.

A resident of the 1000 block of Dustin Drive in the Village of Silver Lake was at home at 8:45 p.m. Thursday when he heard a loud crash outside his home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The resident saw that his silver SUV, which had been parked in the street, had been struck by a red sedan. He heard the driver pushing the gas pedal, as if the driver of the red sedan was attempting to flee.

The driver was identified as 76-year-old Hipolito Montero who lives at 515 Tarrson Blvd., also in the Village of Silver Lake. He admitted he had been drinking, but claimed he’d only had two beers. He seemed confused about where he was, the report indicated.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but “couldn’t stand without swaying or needing balance,” the report said. He was asked where he was on a 1 to 10 scale, with one being completely sober. He said he thought he was an 8.

Montero was physically only able to provide one breath sample, which measured .082 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.