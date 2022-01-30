47 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Parking of oversized vehicles can stir up neighborhoods in The Villages

By Staff Report

Parking of oversized vehicles can stir up neighborhoods in The Villages.

Recently, the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors was called upon to address a repeat violator, the owner of an oversized truck parking on a residential street in The Villages.

This photo of the truck parked at 1721 Mountville Court was submitted as evidence at a public hearing this month before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

And there are Villagers or their visitors with RVs or boats who are known to overstay their welcome in many neighborhoods.

Parking of RVs in streets can be problematic in some neighborhoods in The Villages.

It’s probably a good time for the refresher on the rules.

The District’s adopted rule for home units states: No trucks over ¾ ton size, boats or recreational vehicles shall be parked, stored or otherwise remain on any lot or street except for service vehicles located thereon on a temporary basis while performing a service for a resident.

What does that mean? If a vehicle is parked in the street and does not meet the aforementioned criteria, there would not be a violation of the rule. However, if a resident is parking a vehicle in excess of ¾ ton in size, a boat or recreational vehicle in the street, it would be a violation of the rule and the Community Standards Department would follow the process of bringing the property into compliance.

What happens if a resident parks a recreational vehicle on the street, moves the vehicle, brings the vehicle back and then moves it again? 

Each District Board has adopted their Rule to address this type of situation. The Rule states: The term “Re-Occurring Violations” means a violation of a provision of the Rule by an owner who has been previously notified to have violated the same provision of the Rule within 12 months prior to the current violation. If the Community Standards Department receives a complaint regarding a re-occurring violation, staff is not required to provide the owner a reasonable time to correct the violation. Instead, staff would send a notification of a public hearing to be held before the District Board of Supervisors within the district they reside. The case may be presented to the Board even if the re-occurring violation has been corrected prior to the public hearing. If the re-occurring violation is brought into compliance prior to the public hearing, the Board may make a finding of guilt but shall not impose a fine.

If you have any questions, contact the Community Standards Department at (352) 751-3912.

