Friday, February 18, 2022
My version of a hole-in-one

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Seems like several golfers lately are getting “A Hole-In-One,” and “Congratulations!” are in store to all that have recently joined the hole in one virtual club.
I come by a “hole in one” each night after a shower; Open the drawer for a clean T-shirt, and chances are the one I lift from the drawer may have a hole somewhere. The ones that I have purchased lately are susceptible to such description. I don’t mind helping foreign countries by buying their goods, and I am a firm believer that “You get what you paid for.” And I would not mind paying more for a higher quality T-shirt. Bring ’em back home, folks! American made is the best way to trade, speaking only for T-shirts.

Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake

 

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

