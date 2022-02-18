My version of a hole-in-one

To the Editor:

Seems like several golfers lately are getting “A Hole-In-One,” and “Congratulations!” are in store to all that have recently joined the hole in one virtual club.

I come by a “hole in one” each night after a shower; Open the drawer for a clean T-shirt, and chances are the one I lift from the drawer may have a hole somewhere. The ones that I have purchased lately are susceptible to such description. I don’t mind helping foreign countries by buying their goods, and I am a firm believer that “You get what you paid for.” And I would not mind paying more for a higher quality T-shirt. Bring ’em back home, folks! American made is the best way to trade, speaking only for T-shirts.

Hugo Buchanan

Lady Lake