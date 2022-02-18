Too many Marxists offering their opinions

To the Editor:
From reading responses, it appears that too many of your readers are Marxists.
No, not Karl.
Groucho, who famously said “Whatever it is, I’m against it. ”
Steven Rieker
Village of Fenney
To the Editor:
From reading responses, it appears that too many of your readers are Marxists.
No, not Karl.
Groucho, who famously said “Whatever it is, I’m against it. ”
Steven Rieker
Village of Fenney
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.