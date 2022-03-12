62.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Tired of the media calling this bill the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am so tired of the media calling this bill the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It is an outright lie and misinformation.
It says nothing about gay at all. Encourage people to read the bill or better yet why didn’t you put what’s in the bill in your article? It shows people’s ignorance and their outright dishonesty. It’s a bill for parents’ rights and and an anti-grooming bill for children from kindergarten to third grade. Years ago this grooming of children would have been against the law. Kids can’t be kids anymore, the innocence is gone, which is a downright shame.

Vanessa Drazich
Palm Cay

 

