Lady Lake couple facing $500 in fines after Cookie the Bulldog attacks neighbor dogs

A Lady Lake couple is facing $500 in fines after Cookie the Bulldog attacked a neighbor’s dogs.

Cookie was the subject of a hearing Tuesday morning before a special magistrate at Lady LakeTown Hall.

Cookie is owned by Brandy Steinmetz and Chase Smallwood who live at 365 Carriage Lane. Their dog Bubba has previously prompted fines because of prior intrusions on the neighboring property.

The dogs committed 11 intrusions on the neighboring property in January, according to testimony presented at the hearing. In one incident, Cookie bit at the neighbor’s Shepherd dogs that were in a pen, leaving blood behind. The bulldog’s blood was left behind on fence post.

“It’s clearly becoming a danger to all of the dogs involved,” said Special Magistrate Joshua Bills.

The Shepherds’ owner, Craig Morris, expressed his frustration over the repeated intrusions of Bubba, Cookie, and a third dog, Ginger, on his property. The trio reportedly wander the neighborhood in defiance of leash laws.

The special magistrate decided to impose two $250 fines to be paid within 14 days.

Smallwood and Steinmetz did not attend the hearing.