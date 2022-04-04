Pittsburgh Steelers tattoo leads to suspect in theft of meat at Walmart

A shoplifting suspect’s Pittsburgh Steelers tattoo led to her arrest in the theft of $60 worth of meat from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Cesly Joyce Coleman, 32, of Summerfield, was arrested Friday afternoon in Bushnell in connection with the shoplifting incident which occurred March 27.

Coleman had entered the store that day and loaded merchandise into her cart, including $60.49 worth of meat, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout aisle and a store employee noticed that Coleman was acting “nervous.” Coleman scanned the other merchandise, but not the meat products. As she attempted to leave the store, a loss prevention officers tried to stop Coleman. However, she kept going and loaded the merchandise, including the meat, into a Chrysler sedan. The loss prevention officer got the vehicle’s license plate number before Coleman drove away.

A detective reviewed the video surveillance and he noticed the Steelers tattoo on the shoplifter’s left wrist. The tattoo helped identify Coleman as the suspect.

She was arrested on charges of retail theft and resisting a merchant attempting to recover property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.