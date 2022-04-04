82.8 F
The Villages
Monday, April 4, 2022
Restaurant servers should be paid higher wages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with previous letter writers suggesting paying restaurant servers higher wages. The businesses should also look at eliminating part-time jobs for more full-time positions. Although this would increase overhead it would lead to more employee loyalty and less turnover.
As to those who always are against paying higher wages with the excuse of “having to raise prices” has anyone actually dined out in the last few years and can truthfully say that they have seen NO increase in menu prices?

Bob Strongin
Village of Springdale

 

