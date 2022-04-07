75.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 7, 2022
type here...

Celebration of life set Friday evening for radio legend Rob Newton

By Staff Report
Rob Newton
Rob Newton

A celebration of life will be held Friday evening in The Villages for radio legend Rob Newton.

Newton died March 18 at age 68. For many years he was the voice of The Villages on AM-640 WVLG. He was a resident of the Village of Silver Lake.

The celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. A service will be held at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Project SOS, Support Our Soldiers, 2412 Due West Drive, The Villages, FL 32162-2605. Project SOS will be using the money for a scholarship for a military child to go to college. Service handled byHarden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Village of Pennecamp resident in disbelief after responses to Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is in disbelief after responses to his recent Letter to the Editor.

So how about President Kamala Harris?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if those eager for President Biden to be impeached are ready for President Kamala Harris. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis under attack for protecting freedom

A reader, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that Gov. Ron DeSantis is under attack for protecting freedom.

The world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power.

Fund raising to pay legal fees

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers his thoughts with regard to two suspended Sumter County commissioners seeking financial help with their legal fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos