Celebration of life set Friday evening for radio legend Rob Newton

A celebration of life will be held Friday evening in The Villages for radio legend Rob Newton.

Newton died March 18 at age 68. For many years he was the voice of The Villages on AM-640 WVLG. He was a resident of the Village of Silver Lake.

The celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. A service will be held at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Project SOS, Support Our Soldiers, 2412 Due West Drive, The Villages, FL 32162-2605. Project SOS will be using the money for a scholarship for a military child to go to college. Service handled byHarden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.