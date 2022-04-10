Residents voice strong opinions ahead of vote on Lake Miona Walking Trail

Residents are voicing strong opinions ahead of a vote on the proposed Lake Miona Walking Trail.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is expected to vote on the $730,000 proposed walking trail in a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

“I am in favor of the walking trail. Much more money was spent on the new woodshop that only a few are allowed to use. A scenic designated walking area, one where you didn’t have to worry about getting hit by a golf cart, is much needed in that area,” said Forrest Nieman of the Village of Hadley.

Roger Novak of the Village of Caroline expressed concern about the more-expensive Flexi-pave material to be used on the Lake Miona Walking Trail. He’s not worried so much about the cost, but rather the potential environmental impact.

“Flexi-pave is made from recycled rubber, stone and a urethane binding agent. I point out that recycled rubber (read: tires) is the subject of a number of environmental/health concerns. Google ‘crumb rubber soccer’ and ‘rubber toxicity salmon.’ While I support the construction of the walking path I have misgivings about the environmental consequences of placing tons of recycled rubber in a wetlands preserve setting. A natural surfacing material such as crushed stone would be more appropriate,” Novak said.

Villager Charles Young is firmly against spending the money on the trail.

“I say NO to the outrageously expensive path that is only a half mile long,” he said.

Villager Bob Walker said The Villages spends plenty of money on golf courses, but not everybody golfs.

“Believe it or not, golfing is not the only way Villagers like to enjoy the great outdoors. The price tag is minuscule compared to the budget for golf course construction and maintenance. It is planned for an ideal setting and it will serve the community well,” Walker said.

Dale and Maggie Fuchs of the Village of Sunset Pointe have watched while PWAC has debated for months about the trail, which would be funded with amenity money.

“We definitely feel that the Lake Miona Walking Trail should be built. It’s a beautiful place. No more procrastinating,” the couple said in an email to Villages-News.com.

The fact that the price tag for the trail started out at $150,000, then grew to $430,000 and now exceeds $700,000 still rankles many residents.

“At that price I would expect to see Dorothy walking alongside me. That Yellow Brick Road must be paved with real gold. I’m sure the view would be beautiful, but not at that price,” said Joseph Gehring Sr. of the Village of Duval.