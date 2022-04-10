Villager ordered to stay away from booze after golf cart crash at Publix

A Villager has been ordered to stay away from booze after a golf cart crash last year at Publix.

Jack Wallace, 67, who lives at 1109 Barcelona Drive in the Village of Hacienda East, was seated in his golf cart at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 9 when officers were called to the parking lot of the Publix grocery store at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Witnesses said Wallace had driven his golf cart into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles. Wallace, who was convicted of driving under the influence twice in 1990 and again in 2000, had slurred speech. Wallace admitted that he consumed five beers and two shots “throughout the course of the day,” the arrest report said. He was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence.

Last week in Lake County Court, Wallace pleaded no contest in the case. He will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. The judge ordered Wallace not to possess or consume alcohol and to seek an alcohol evaluation and follow recommended treatment.

In 2018, Wallace had been sentenced to time already served behind bars following his arrest after threatening women with a knife at his home in the Village of Hacienda East.