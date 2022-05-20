74.3 F
The Villages
Friday, May 20, 2022
CDD 6 ready to initiate ‘conflict resolution’ to get CDD 7 to move on PWAC II

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a measure to begin “conflict resolution” with Community Development District 7 in order to force the creation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee south of State Road 44.

CDD 7 last year was the lone party which did not sign onto the agreement which would have broken off the original PWAC which was formed south of County Road 466. CDD 6 supervisors object to CDD 7’s refusal to sign onto the agreement, arguing that it is costing CDD 6 more than $200,000 a year.

You can read CDD 6’s resolution at this link: Chapter_164_Dispute_Reso_4.28.2022_Ver._2

This will essentially force CDD 7 to the negotiating table, but that didn’t create a pretty picture for some supervisors.

“CDD 7 is looking for someone to listen to them. They are going to go ‘blah, blah, blah’ about all of the things they are upset about,” said CDD 6 Supervisor Tom Griffith.

CDD 7 supervisors did not sign the PWAC II agreement because they wanted to use their signature as a bargaining chip to change what they saw as PWAC’s subservient role to its parent board, the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors. CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti repeatedly charged that PWAC serves as a “rubber stamp” and the real authority lies with the SLCDD Board, which is filled with the Developer’s appointees.

The CDD 6 Board has already picked up two important allies, the CDD 5 and CDD 8 boards which agreed Friday to move forward with similar resolutions.

Attorney Mark Brionez, who represents CDD 6 and other number districts in The Villages, predicted other CDDs will also join in the fight. Brionez no longer represents CDD 7 as that board chose to hire independent counsel.

CDD 8 Supervisor Sal Torname lamented what could be the first shot fired in a potentially protracted, expensive legal battle between the CDDs in The Villages.

“This is a sad day when you have districts fighting each other,” Torname said. “I hope this doesn’t set a precedent.”

