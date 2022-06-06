87.4 F
The Villages
Monday, June 6, 2022
Lakeside Landings man arrested after allegedly threatening lady friend with kitchen knife

By Meta Minton
Joseph Don Terry
Joseph Don Terry

A Lakeside Landings man was arrested after allegedly threatening his live-in lady friend with a kitchen knife.

Wildwood police were called late Saturday night to the home of 40-year-old Joseph Don Terry on Compass Point in the development in Oxford. They found him in bed and handcuffed him.

A woman had reported that Terry was “intoxicated” when they began arguing, according to an arrest report. She said said Terry struck her “multiple times with a closed fist.” Terry went to the kitchen, retrieved a knife and held it to her throat while she was still on the bed.

“I am going to kill you,” he told her.

Terry threw her to the floor and struck her on the back of the head and kicked her. She had suffered abrasions to the forehead, left cheek and wrist. The kitchen knife as found under a television stand in the bedroom. It had blood stains on the handle. Terry said he had been using it cook dinner.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. He was booked on $15,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

