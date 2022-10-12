78.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
By Staff Report
Glenn Eldon Moser, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Cornerstone Hospice on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Glenn was born on January 15, 1937 in Horton, Kansas to Dr. Ernest C. and Violet Holcomb Moser of Wetmore, Kansas. He graduated from Holton High School in 1955 where he was the class president and active in football, basketball, golf and excelled in track which earned him a college scholarship. He held the Holton High School hurdle record for more than 50 years. He graduated from the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and created lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers. He met his wife, Rosayln M. Harder of Topeka, Kansas while attending KU. Glenn was an independent insurance agent in Overland Park and Olathe, Kansas during the 1960’s and 70’s. Later he was a manufacturer’s representative for various gift lines in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

After retirement he moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas where he worked part-time for a magazine vendor at Walmart and was known as the “Magazine Man”. In 2021 he moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and following his favorite basketball and football teams the KU Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. Glenn loved his family and watching the weather channel. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosie Moser of The Villages, FL, his son Greg Moser of Pawleys Island, SC, his daughter, Stacy Price of The Villages, FL, his sister Ann Biddison and brother-in law Roger Biddison of Littleton, CO. He has seven grandchildren; Kyle, Bryan, Stephanie, Lindsey, Christopher, Kayleigh and Matthew; along with three great grandchildren; Ozias, Haven and Freddy.

A celebration of life, in his honor, will be scheduled for a later date.

