Villager facing DUI charge after crash in roundabout

A Villager is facing a charge of driving under the influence after a crash in a roundabout earlier this year.

Michael K. McDonald, 62, who lives in the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was taken into custody on a warrant last week at his home.

Following his arrest, the information about the case was unsealed in Sumter County Court.

The original arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office indicates that McDonald was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6 p.m. March 26 at the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard. His gold 2011 Lexus ES350 had crashed into a light pole that was “broken into two separate pieces,” the report said. The vehicle’s side tire had “snapped off the axle and separated.”

It appeared McDonald had been drinking. He was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. He consented to a blood draw and the sample was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In May, FDLE reported back that McDonald had a blood alcohol level of .199 on the day of the crash.

A warrant was issued, leading to McDonald’s arrest this past week. The Maryland native remains free on $1,000 bond.