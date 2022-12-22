66.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Villager previously convicted of stalking arrested after caught on surveillance

By Staff Report
Christopher Drennen
A 64-year-old Villager previously convicted of stalking was arrested after returning to the neighborhood of the object of his affection.

Christopher John Drennen of 337 Batesburg Way in the Village of Tall Trees was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating a court order.

A woman, whom Drennen has previously stalked, provided Sumter County sheriff’s deputies with video surveillance which showed him in violation of the court order.

The Iowa native was arrested at his home and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

