Alhambra man in golf cart jailed without bond after arrest at Spanish Springs

A Village of Alhambra man was jailed without bond after his arrest in a golf cart at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Sam Douglas Bishop III, 35, who lives at 2739 Privada Drive, was traveling in the golf cart at about noon Wednesday at Alonzo Avenue and Alverez Avenue when he was stopped by an officer who was aware Bishop was wanted on warrants charging him with violating his probation.

A K-9 alerted on the golf cart, leading to the discovery of Trulieve medical marijuana dispensary containers which held about 2 grams of leafy marijuana. One container had another person’s name on it and the other container had no name on it. There were also empty alcoholic beverage containers in the golf cart.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

Bishop has a history of arrests in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including an arrest after he crashed a Camaro into a post at a carport on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was convicted in 2013 and 2018 of drunk driving charges in Marion County.