84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 30, 2023
type here...

Governor includes U.S. 301 project in $4 billion effort to improve state roads

By Staff Report

Gov. DeSantis on Monday announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. It includes $26 million for improvements to U.S. 301 south of the Florida Turnpike.

The project will reconstruct U.S. 301 from County Road 470 to Florida’s Turnpike between Sumterville and Wildwood to increase the roadway capacity, respond to future travel demand, improve overall safety, and accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists. The project includes realigning the roadway around the City of Coleman to avoid impacts to the city’s downtown businesses. Wildwood leaders hailed the possibility of this project late last year.

U.S. 301 project
The governor’s Moving Florida Forward initiative includes $26 million for improvements to U.S. 301 south of the Florida Turnpike.

If passed by the Legislature, the Moving Florida Forward initiative would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth.

Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.

“This proposal will break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state,” said DeSantis. “Expediting these projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule.”

In 2022, Florida experienced the largest net migration in the country at 1.9 percent, meaning that Florida’s infrastructure must accommodate more people than ever before. The 20 projects included in the proposal will build more resilient transportation infrastructure, which is important to the integrity of roadways and corridors especially during severe weather events such as hurricanes.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No sympathy for homeless woman stealing food?

A Summerfield reader, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if anyone has any sympathy for a woman arrested for stealing food from a local Wawa.

Where does Gov. DeSantis stand on Medicare and Social Security?

A Village of St. Charles resident wonders where Gov. Ron DeSantis, a former member of Congress, stands on Social Security and Medicare. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Answers needed for affordable housing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Big Bend reader contends that answers are needed for affordable housing.

Officials must take common sense approach to affordable housing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident weighs in on the idea of affordable housing.

Response to Robert Moore’s letter about COVID-19

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a response to a fellow Villager’s previous Letter to the Editor about COVID-19.

Photos