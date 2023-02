Robert M Martin, age 77, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Robert was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Mary Edna McNeil and Thomas Martin.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Marcia Martin; his father Thomas Martin and his mother Mary Edna McNeil.

Robert is survived by his son Michael Foley; his grandchildren Jordan Foley, Madison Foley and his Jacob Foley; many nieces and nephews.

Thanks to Susan Iliff and Dorothy Brannon.