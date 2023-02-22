Quilts of Valor presented to six veterans to honor their service

Six veterans were honored with Quilts of Valor this week at the Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages.

Quilts of Valor are made to thank veterans for their service and sacrifice to the nation. The Khaki Quilters, a chapter of the Quilting Guild of the Villages, made the quilts by hand and presented them to the veterans in front of family and friends. Each quilt is personalized and represents the journey of every person who served.

The assembly and presentation of the quilts are overseen by Villager Sheila Robbins. She served 23 years in the United States Navy, giving her insight to just how special presentations like these can be for veterans.

“When they leave, there’s no big fanfare,” said Robbins. “This shows them that they’re more appreciated than they think.”

Raymond Autenrieb served as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps for almost 21 years. He was in the National Guard at 15 years old and joined the Marines at 17. During his time in the service, Autenrieb was stationed in Vietnam, Okinawa and the U.S. Embassy, among others. He earned numerous awards throughout his career. He, along with the other three veterans who served in Vietnam, was given a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin at the presentation.

“I just want to thank you and all your members for what you’re doing,” said Autenrieb. “It’s beyond words.”

Robert Crossman served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for six years during the Vietnam War. He recalled that he served at a time when it was very unpopular to do so, and he was very appreciative to see the support for him now.

“I thank all the ladies, gentlemen and veterans here with their families,” said Crossman.

Marc Meyer served in the United States Navy as a petty officer second class. He worked for four years as a hospital corpsman for a US Marine detachment in Vietnam.

“I’m speechless,” said Meyer as he received his quilt.

Kenneth Finch served as a specialist in the Black Horse Army Unit in Vietnam for two years. He was also trained as a Map Draftsman. Finch smiled as he was wrapped in his quilt and as his loved ones took photos.

Richard Pitts served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years and in the Army for 26 years. He worked under Operation Iraq Freedom, as well as at Ground Zero of the Trade Center. He has earned numerous awards during his service.

“I know Marines don’t cry, but it’s been a hell of a ride,” said Pitts.

Tarnisha Ascar served for the largest Marine Aircraft Group as a sergeant for four years. She managed a $3.5 million account for 12 aircraft.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone here and from the Quilt of Valor Foundation,” said Ascar.

If you would like to nominate a fellow veteran for a quilt of valor, go to www.qovf.org. Enter “Sheila Robbins, The Villages” as the QOVF leader, and the quilt request will go to Robbins for a presentation. Veterans from other states can be nominated, as well. Send a copy of the confirmation to [email protected], and she will coordinate the request.