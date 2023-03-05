A life well done! On March 1, 2023, Emmett W. Lang age 78, of Cortland, NY, left this world peacefully after a long battle with ALS. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Karen (Murray), and from a previous marriage, daughter Kimberly Sharpe (Kevin) and son Gregory Lang (Cindy Hoose), and four beautiful grandchildren, Matt, Lisa, Zoey, and Liam. He also leaves behind four sisters Barbara, Norma, Mary and Ruth and three brothers Bob, Larry, and Ken. He was predeceased by his brother Duane.

In 1964, he served 6 years in the Army National Guard, (Ft. Dix,NJ) and was called to active duty in Rochester, NY.

His early years working on the farm gave way to work at Paul Trinity, the Cortland County Highway Dept., Oswego Power Plant and finally the Cortland City Police Department, where he served the Cortland community for 33 years, from 1969 to 2002.

His love for golf and the warmth of the Florida sunshine led Emmett and his wife Karen to The Villages, Florida. Many of Emmett’s closest friends from Cortland and Sodus Point also moved to the Villages where they continued to enjoy time together.

Emmett had a gentle soul with a quick wit. He had a positive influence with so many people. Whether through personal or work experience, he help mentor and nourish those around him. In life, you generally only have one or two really good friends. He had many, a testament to his good-natured philosophical humor.

He remarked at how fortunate he was to travel. Some of his travels included the Olympics in Salt Lake City, Alaska, Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, Hawaii, The Keys, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, and Puerto Vallarta Mexico, where he visited every year up until his complications with ALS were too great. One of the biggest highlights in travel was the month-long road trip through the upper states of the Midwest, and into Calgary Canada. He especially enjoyed Lake Louise, Banff and Jasper-meeting up with Canadian friends we met in the Villages.

Last summer, ALL of his family traveled to Cortland to gather and tell stories of families and love. Although this is such a dreaded disease, it allowed friends and family to pay their last visit, and share stories of life and love with him. So blessed to have had so many friends and family members stop by.

Emmett had a gentle humor and remained positive. Everyone that met him could see his heart. And maybe that is why… his heart continued to beat for 15 minutes after his last breath…So his HEART could thank all those that help nurture him along the way.

His nine year old grandson hit the nail on the head when he said, “tell grampy that his love is eternal and we will miss him so

much”.

A celebration of life will be at the Cortland Elks Club on June 8, 2023 from 5-8 pm.

Donations can be made to Team Gleason, an ALS organization that provided for the the purchase of Emmett’s own voice, for his eye tracking software to help him speak and Emmett’s wheelchair elevator to make it easy to adjust the height and let him see others eye to eye.

Rest in Peace Emmett Lang