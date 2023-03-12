80.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 12, 2023
New Sprouts Farmers Market to open this week in The Villages

By Staff Report

The new Sprouts Farmers Market will open this week in The Villages.

The store located at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard will open on Friday, March 17.

Sprouts Farmers Market is due to open on Friday, March 17.

The company recently held a major hiring fair in The Villages, in anticipation of the opening date.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce.

The company recently announced that it was shutting 11 stores for being too large and not generating enough profit.

Photos