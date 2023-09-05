87.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
The Villages should have removed the junk cars

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Who would pay the fines? Who inherits the home?
The one who inherits should have been notified, then no response, The Villages should have removed the junk cars and sent the bill to the one that Inherits. Also a bill could be rendered for maintaining the property so the neighborhood doesn’t suffer the overgrowth.
The Villages are so quick to levy fines. There are many ways to handle problems without jumping immediately to fines. Is the board so greedy that they want every dollar they can get?

James Kingston

 

 

