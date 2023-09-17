88.8 F
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Pennsylvania man claims he tripped over bananas at Walmart in The Villages

By Jeremiah Delgado

In a lawsuit filed against a Walmart in The Villages, a Pennsylvania man claims he suffered bodily injuries after he allegedly tripped over a “banana display sticking out into” one of the store’s aisles.

Attorney Raissa Booze of Morgan & Morgan, P.A. filed the lawsuit on behalf of Charles Young against Walmart, Inc., for an incident that allegedly took place last year at the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages, which is located at 270 Heald Way.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at Sarasota Plaza (270 Heald Way)

According to the complaint, “on or about June 8, 2022,” as Young was walking through the store, he “was caused to trip and fall due to a metal portion of the banana display.” The complaint indicates that the display was “sticking out into the walkway/aisle.”

As a result of the fall, Young’s attorney says he sustained “significant personal injuries.”

The complaint accuses Walmart of “failing to maintain or adequately maintain the walkway and surrounding displays,” and for “creating a trip hazard to members of the public,” among other accusations.

Young, who is from Allegheny County in Pennsylvania, is seeking “damages and demands in excess” of $50,000, plus “interests, and costs,” and is seeking a “trial by jury.”

According to court records, attorneys on behalf of Walmart filed answers and affirmative defenses to the plaintiff’s amended complaint in late July.

Among the 12 affirmative defenses listed were assertions that Young “was negligent in failing to watch where he” was going and that he “failed to use due care in observing his surroundings.”

