Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Serial shoplifter jailed after allegedly stealing nail gun at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Stacey Ray Thomas
A serial shoplifter was jailed after allegedly stealing a nail gun at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Stacey Ray Thomas, 51, of Eustis, entered the home improvement store Monday afternoon and went to Aisle 15 where he climbed an employee-store ladder and retrieved a Dewalt Brad Nailer from an overheard storage area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the nail gun out of the box and staged it on a shelf in the garden area along with a filter he had selected.

He went outside to his vehicle, then returned with a shopping bag. He put the nail gun and filter in the bag and left the store without  paying for them. The nail gun was priced at $319 and the filter was valued at $18.97.

The Ohio native was taken into custody by police. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of theft in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

