Mildred M. Stephens

December 31, 1949 – September 20, 2023

Mildred Stephens, age 73, of Lady Lake, Florida, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2023. She was born on December 31,1949, in Tallahassee, Florida, to the late Mildred Morby and John T. Morby.

Mildred dedicated 40 years of her life to a fulfilling career at the Department of Motor Vehicles, where she diligently served the community with unwavering commitment and professionalism.

In her leisurely pursuits, Mildred found solace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. Gardening was her beloved pastime, where she nurtured vibrant blooms and created a serene oasis in her own backyard. She possessed a green thumb that brought life and beauty to the world around her. Additionally, she delighted in exploring local shops, discovering hidden treasures, and cherishing the memories created along the way. Her culinary skills were a testament to her love for her family and friends, as she crafted delectable dishes that brought warmth and comfort to their hearts.

Mildred leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. She is survived by her loving husband, Theodore Connelly, her daughter Stephanie Griffin (Shane), Michelle McKinney (Michael), her son Keith Alley (Cozzette), Jon Alley, her sister Donna Holdnak, along with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth R. Alley, second husband, Truitt Stephens, her mother Mildred Morby, her father John T. Morby, and her sister Rosemary Maxwell.

In honor of Mildred’s memory, contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, a charitable organization that provides compassionate care and support to those in need, https://cornerstonehospice.org/.

Mildred Stephens will be fondly remembered for her kind heart, unwavering dedication, and the love she shared with her family and friends. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. May she find eternal peace in the embrace of her heavenly abode.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/location/the-villages for the Stephens family.