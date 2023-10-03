DUI suspect who ran stop sign found with 10 Vista Bay beverage cans in car

A drunk driving suspect who ran a stop sign was found with 10 Vista Bay beverage cans in her car.

Katrina Marie Diaz, 38, of Oxford, was at the wheel of an orange Dodge Challenger at about 9 p.m. Monday when her erratic driving attracted the attention of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. She ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of County Road 466 and County Road 239.

The deputy found that Diaz’s eyes were “watery and bloodshot,” but she initially denied she had been drinking, according to the arrest report.

Her poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the deputy to conclude she was impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .279 and .291 blood alcohol content.

An inventory of her vehicle prior to towing turned up an empty can of Vista Bay alcoholic beverage on the car’s floorboard. A box containing 10 other aluminum cans of the same beverage was found in the vehicle. One of those cans was open and empty.

The Bronx, N.Y. native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.