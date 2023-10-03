78.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
type here...

DUI suspect who ran stop sign found with 10 Vista Bay beverage cans in car

By Staff Report
Katrina Marie Diaz
Katrina Marie Diaz

A drunk driving suspect who ran a stop sign was found with 10 Vista Bay beverage cans in her car.

Katrina Marie Diaz, 38, of Oxford, was at the wheel of an orange Dodge Challenger at about 9 p.m. Monday when her erratic driving attracted the attention of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. She ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of County Road 466 and County Road 239.

The deputy found that Diaz’s eyes were “watery and bloodshot,” but she initially denied she had been drinking, according to the arrest report.

Her poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the deputy to conclude she was impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .279 and .291 blood alcohol content.

An inventory of her vehicle prior to towing turned up an empty can of Vista Bay alcoholic beverage on the car’s floorboard. A box containing 10 other aluminum cans of the same beverage was found in the vehicle. One of those cans was open and empty.

The Bronx, N.Y. native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A better job must be done checking IDs at the pools

A Village of Springdale resident contends that a better job must be done checking IDs at the pools in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s no savior

A Village of Woodbury resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a previous letter writer who declared that former President Trump is still the “savior” of our nation.

Have you heard about the Write-In Loophole?

A Villager who is a leader in the local League of Women Voters chapter warns of the Write-In Loophole and the danger it presents in elections.

Did Sumter County team up with Daily Sun to make legal ad unreadable?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident offers a theory about an unreadable legal advertisement and wonders if Sumter County teamed up with the Daily Sun to pull one over on the citizenry.

Recreation Department’s data on ID checks ‘laughable’

A Village of Hawkins resident says the Recreation Department’s data on ID checks is “laughable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos