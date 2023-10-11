Official contends Morse Boulevard issue not ‘Mission Impossible’

Amenity Authority Committee members are deeply divided over taking on the seemingly impossible task of finding solutions for traffic problems on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

AAC member Don Deakin had requested the issue be placed on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center. A large number of red-shirted residents, who have passionately lobbied for action on Morse Boulevard, were in the audience.

Community Development District 1 paid more than $100,000 for an independent study aimed at finding ways to separate golf carts and automobiles on the busy thoroughfare between County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Options could cost between $12 and $15 million. You can view the entire report at this link: Kimley Horn report However, CDD 1 supervisors believe they have been given the cold shoulder and the study was immediately dismissed by Sumter County officials.

Deakin, who is also a Community Development District 4 supervisor, is eager to see the AAC enter into the stalemate and, perhaps, provide a breakthrough.

“We do have a dog in the fight,” said Deakin.

He received immediate support from fellow AAC member Jim Vaccaro, the leader of the red shirt movement.

“My wife and I have had three near-death experiences on Morse Boulevard,” Vaccaro said. “In three and a half years, two people have been killed on this road and the road is still considered ‘safe.’”

He said 20,000 cars a day come through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466.

“It is a raceway for people going to the hospital, going to Publix, going to Lowe’s,” Vaccaro said.

He said Sumter County has not been listening to the concerns of residents.

“I really wish this committee was dealing with it because we get stuff done,” Vaccaro said.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett reminded the AAC members that Morse Boulevard is owned by Sumter County.

“No part of this project falls under the purview of the AAC,” Duckett said of the body charged with overseeing amenities north of County Road 466.

The sentiment was echoed by AAC Chair Donna Kempa.

Villager Rich Cole, who is the Developer’s designated representative on the AAC, agreed that the AAC doesn’t appear to have a role in the Morse Boulevard controversy.

“Without Sumter County taking action, we are just having a discussion here,” Cole said.

However, Deakin disagreed and called for broader participation in the discussion.

“I think it’s going to take the participation of Sumter County, the Developer, District 1 and the AAC. It’s not ‘Mission Impossible,’” Deakin said.