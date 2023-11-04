More CDDs in The Villages have stopped accepting anonymous complaints

More Community Development Districts in The Villages have stopped accepting anonymous complaints.

Numerous public hearings were held last month and the boards of supervisors in several of the CDDs opted to change the way they handle complaints about deed compliance violations here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

CDD 5 was the first to stop accepting anonymous complaints. CDD 2 followed suit. They have both upped the requirement of proof, requiring that the complainant provide their name as well as their unit/lot number to prove they live in the district. CDD 6 voted 3-2 last month to follow the same course, after heavy pressure from residents. CDD 12, which is the Village of Fenney area, has also stopped accepting anonymous complaints as well as requiring address verification to prove the complainant ives in CDD 12.

CDD 3 is no longer accepting anonymous complaints, but the change didn’t happen soon enough for a Village of Southern Trace couple called before a public hearing this past Friday at Savannah Center. The anonymous complaint, lodged on July 27, was about the couple’s driveway which had been extended 12 years earlier, long before they purchased the home. Some supervisors said it was a good example of why it was time to abandon the anonymous complaint system. The board voted 3-2 to allow the couple to keep their driveway extension.

CDDs 4 and 9 will continue to allow anonymous complaints, but the complainant must provide a unit number for verification they reside in the district.

CDD 8, which is facing the most infamous anonymous complaint case in The Villages with its ongoing legal battle over a little white cross, will continue to accept anonymous complaints. So will CDDs 1, 10 and 11, as well as the Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages.

Do you support the anonymous complaint process? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com