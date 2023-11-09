Villager upset about fishermen constantly at pond near her home

A Villager is unhappy about fishermen near her home “at all times of the day and night.”

Valerie Gronow of the Village of Linden Isle on Thursday morning appealed for help before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors during their meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

Gronow and her husband moved to The Villages four years ago from Illinois. They specifically picked out their lot because they wanted some privacy.

However, vehicles are being parked in front of her home on Henry Loop and around the pond which has proven to be popular with fisherman.

When Gronow spoke to the supervisors, she held up a copy of the rules that state that vehicles are not be driven up to the ponds and parked there.

“They are your rules. I just want you to enforce them,” she said.

She said she has called Community Watch and the Wildwood Police Department but has not received any help.

“Nobody seems to want to take responsibility to tell them to leave,” Gronow said.

She said the fishermen are in close proximity to her home, around the clock.

“They are there at all times of the day and night,” Gronow said. “They can look right in our windows.”

She also described a “regular” who fishes late into the night.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said she would research the issue and determine possible solutions. She said she would report back at the board’s next meeting.

Earlier this year, the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors heard complaints from residents about a fishing problem at a pond.