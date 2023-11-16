Golf Digest picks up on Stonecrester’s disinvitation to golfers in The Villages

Golf Digest has picked up on a Stonecrester’s disinvitation to golfers in The Villages.

The venerable publication which has been around since 1950 wrote a story about Stonecrester Gene Hilton’s Letter to the Editor which first appeared in Villages-News.com. The magazine headquartered in New York with a circulation of more than 1 million per month zeroed in on Hilton’s unwelcoming message all the way down here in Central Florida.

Golf Digest editors enjoyed the reaction to Hilton’s letter.

“You might not believe this, but the comments underneath are just as good as the initial message,” the Golf Digest story said.

Since his letter appeared, several Stonecrester have written letters of their own, welcoming Villagers to their golf course and restaurant and disowning Hilton.

Even a reader from The Plantation in Leesburg outstretched a friendly hand and said Villagers should come on over and play golf at his retirement community.