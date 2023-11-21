80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
type here...

Webster explains last week’s vote against spending measure  

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, the House voted to pass H.R. 6363, a Continuing Resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown. The U.S. Senate followed later that day and President Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday.

I have a long record of opposing continuing resolutions because they spend taxpayer dollars with little congressional oversight or direction. I have opposed this method of approving government spending under both Republican and Democrat leaders. 

While I do not support government shutdowns, I couldn’t support this legislation as it continues Democrats’ exorbitant spending from last year and does nothing to force the Biden Administration to address the crisis at our southern border. I will continue to work with my colleagues to reduce federal spending and get our nation back on a responsible fiscal path as we work on passing the five remaining appropriations bills. I will also continue working to secure our border.
It didn’t have to be this way – the process of passing the required appropriations bills should have begun at the start of the year, so a vote on a budget could happen well before the fiscal deadline. I have advocated for this in the U.S. House.

I adopted such a schedule when I led the Republican takeover of the Florida House of Representatives – which many have followed since – and it’s contributed to responsible spending decisions and a better budget outlook for all Floridians.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints?

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has an answer.

Answer to Trump wanting to be a dictator

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends former President Trump after another letter writer claimed Trump simply wants to be a dictator.

Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy

A reader from Ocala warns that the beautiful Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway could be in jeopardy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers’ attitude towards visitors

A woman staying in The Villages for six weeks says residents have been very rude to her. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I don’t want to start believing in conspiracies

A Village of Pennecamp resident says he doesn’t want to start believing in conspiracies, but maybe he has a reason.

Photos