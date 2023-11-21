Webster explains last week’s vote against spending measure  

Last week, the House voted to pass H.R. 6363, a Continuing Resolution (CR) to avoid a government shutdown. The U.S. Senate followed later that day and President Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday.

I have a long record of opposing continuing resolutions because they spend taxpayer dollars with little congressional oversight or direction. I have opposed this method of approving government spending under both Republican and Democrat leaders.

While I do not support government shutdowns, I couldn’t support this legislation as it continues Democrats’ exorbitant spending from last year and does nothing to force the Biden Administration to address the crisis at our southern border. I will continue to work with my colleagues to reduce federal spending and get our nation back on a responsible fiscal path as we work on passing the five remaining appropriations bills. I will also continue working to secure our border.

It didn’t have to be this way – the process of passing the required appropriations bills should have begun at the start of the year, so a vote on a budget could happen well before the fiscal deadline. I have advocated for this in the U.S. House.

I adopted such a schedule when I led the Republican takeover of the Florida House of Representatives – which many have followed since – and it’s contributed to responsible spending decisions and a better budget outlook for all Floridians.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.