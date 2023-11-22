73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
type here...

Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after suspicious trip to restroom

By Staff Report
Jessica Hope Clark
Jessica Hope Clark

A Home Depot shoplifting suspect was arrested after a suspicious trip to the restroom.

Jessica Hope Clark, 23, of Wildwood entered the store on Tuesday afternoon and picked up a DeWalt branded item and several keys before heading for the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She walked out of the restroom and left the store without paying for the merchandise. She was detained outside the store by a police officer.

“Let me just return the stuff and be trespassed. I can’t go to jail,” Clark told the officer.

She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and pills. A glass pipe was found in her sports bra.

She was arrested on felony drug possession charges, a charge of retail theft and a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000.

Clark was arrested this past Christmas Eve when she was caught with cocaine in a stolen car.

Clark was arrested in 2022 after she was caught switching pricetags on merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents are paying for another Band-Aid on golf cart path

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on repairs to a section of the multi-modal path.

Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident dives into the debate over the right of way when it comes to golf carts.

He’s the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points to a Villager who is “the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member.”

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints?

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has an answer.

Answer to Trump wanting to be a dictator

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends former President Trump after another letter writer claimed Trump simply wants to be a dictator.

Photos