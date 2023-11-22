Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after suspicious trip to restroom

A Home Depot shoplifting suspect was arrested after a suspicious trip to the restroom.

Jessica Hope Clark, 23, of Wildwood entered the store on Tuesday afternoon and picked up a DeWalt branded item and several keys before heading for the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She walked out of the restroom and left the store without paying for the merchandise. She was detained outside the store by a police officer.

“Let me just return the stuff and be trespassed. I can’t go to jail,” Clark told the officer.

She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and pills. A glass pipe was found in her sports bra.

She was arrested on felony drug possession charges, a charge of retail theft and a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000.

Clark was arrested this past Christmas Eve when she was caught with cocaine in a stolen car.

Clark was arrested in 2022 after she was caught switching pricetags on merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.