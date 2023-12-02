To the Editor:

Once again I read from some of my learned neighbors of the dangers of Donald Trump.

As the current writer so brilliantly quoted Plato’s definition of a tyrant, I feel it’s important to maybe point out some of the things Obama and the buffoon (Biden) have put in place. Open borders is the most devastating to this country. For years the total number of illegals was quoted at 11 million, under the Obama and the buffoon 7 million have processed into the country with estimates of at least another million get always entered the country. The buffoon then transports under the cover of darkness those 7 million all over the country. Costing billions to house feed and care for them. Building tent cities and flooding hotels and other facilities with illegals all at government expense.The endless wars flooding these 3rd world countries with billions of dollars worth of armament and aid.

President Trump controlled the border, his policies kept this country the standard of the world, kept us out of wars, controlled the bad actors threatening our freedoms.

So I think this country needs a tyrant to save this country.

Those that feel Trump is not the guy to turn things around , look how hard the swamp and Obama and the corrupt buffoon are trying stop him. As the corruption of the buffoon and his family is being exposed daily. I vote for a country led by Trump compared to what has happened in the last two years.

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont