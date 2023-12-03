70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 3, 2023
type here...

Husband ordered to get alcohol evaluation after brawl with wife

By Staff Report
James Edwin Barr
James Edwin Barr

A husband has been ordered to get an alcohol evaluation after a brawl with his wife earlier this year at their home in The Villages.

James Edwin Barr, 62, of the Village of Pennecamp, last month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that could allow his to escape prosecution on a charge of battery. He must complete a batterer’s intervention class, seek an alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment as well as have only “peaceful” contact with his wife.

The Decatur, Ill. native was arrested July 6 arrest at the $1.2 million home on Lake Ridge Drive he purchased with his wife in 2021.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home that night, Barr’s wife told deputies Barr had been drinking and “got upset” over “a homosexual comment” on a show she was watching on television, according to an arrest report.

“I’m not having that in my house,” he said.

As the wife attempted to get up from her recliner, the 280-pounder pushed her back into the chair and held her down. She suffered torn skin on her forearm. The couple has been married since 1984.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need Trump to straighten out the mess Biden has created

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need former President Trump to be re-elected to straighten out the mess Biden has created.

Can Villagers hang on to homes with skyrocketing cost of insurance?

A Village of Belvedere resident wonders if Villagers can hang on with the skyrocketing cost of insurance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cell doors closing around Donald Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an update on the legal cases against former President Trump and wonders if he is already hearing the cell doors closing around him.

Why is there such blind support for Donald Trump?

A Village of Sanibel resident writes that he does not understand the blind support for Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Most of the e-bike riders are pedaling

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hawkins resident contends that most of the e-bike riders are pedaling.

Photos