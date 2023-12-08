73.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 8, 2023
type here...

Oxford teen arrested with garden shears while attempting to cut into towing company office

By Staff Report
Leondrious Lavon Lazenby
Leondrious Lavon Lazenby

An Oxford teen was arrested with a pair of garden shears while attempting to cut his way into a towing company’s office.

Leondrious Lavon Lazenby, 19, was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, a black cloth face covering and black gloves when he was caught on surveillance at about 8 p.m. Wednesday cutting through a front gate to gain access to the main office at Pro Cars Towing & Repair in Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived on the scene and took Lazenby into custody. The deputy also found a phone nearby with its flashlight app activated.

Lazenby had attempted to cut open a padlock and caused about $1,500 in damage at the business. He had also damaged a security screen.

Lazenby was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $28,000 bond.

In October, Lazenby was arrested when he was caught with stolen merchandise from a Dollar General store.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump should be praised for all he has done!

A reader from Brevard believes former President Trump should be praised for all he has done. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is there an island of normalcy in The Villages?

A Tavares resident paid a visit to The Villages and found an “island of normalcy.”

Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans

A Village of Santiago resident says former President Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclists never stop at stop signs

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he lives near a stop sign, and bicyclist never stop at it.

Critics of Father Ed need a spelling lesson

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident has a message for critics of Father Ed.

Photos