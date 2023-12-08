Oxford teen arrested with garden shears while attempting to cut into towing company office

An Oxford teen was arrested with a pair of garden shears while attempting to cut his way into a towing company’s office.

Leondrious Lavon Lazenby, 19, was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, a black cloth face covering and black gloves when he was caught on surveillance at about 8 p.m. Wednesday cutting through a front gate to gain access to the main office at Pro Cars Towing & Repair in Webster, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived on the scene and took Lazenby into custody. The deputy also found a phone nearby with its flashlight app activated.

Lazenby had attempted to cut open a padlock and caused about $1,500 in damage at the business. He had also damaged a security screen.

Lazenby was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $28,000 bond.

In October, Lazenby was arrested when he was caught with stolen merchandise from a Dollar General store.