Trump focused on a coup rather than COVID-19

To the Editor:

Ken Sulko forgot to mention in his latest, exhausting MAGA screed that by Trump totally ignoring COVID after he lost the election and because he was singularly focused on overturning an election that he lost by 8 million votes he cost 250,000 American lives to COVID by having no plan to distribute and administer vaccinations.

President Biden ramped up vaccinations so that anyone that wanted vaccinated was able to be vaccinated by six months after Biden took office.

Many more people would have died if Trump’s coup attempt was successful.

Trump’s dereliction cost more lives than we’ve lost in all wars combined.

Thank god the orange, cry-baby loser failed in his coup attempt and now he will face the music and hopefully be outfitted in an XXXXL orange prison jumpsuit soon so the world can be rid of the incompetent moron.

Harry Ball

Lady Lake