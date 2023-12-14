63.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Teen arrested after allegedly punching juvenile suspected in theft of purse

By Staff Report
Aliyah Kanay Baker
A Wildwood teen has been arrested after allegedly punching a juvenile suspected in the theft of a purse.

Officers responded at about 6 p.m. Wednesday to a verbal dispute involving about 10 people at the Cypress Commons apartments on Huey Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Aliyah Kanay Baker, 19, who lives in the apartment complex, was among those who approached a group of juvenile boys, suspecting them in the theft of the purse. During a scuffle, Baker was identified at the “primary aggressor.” Baker admitted she punched a boy “in the face,” but claimed she was defending herself. The boy suffered “a bruised and bloody upper lip from the incident,” the report said.

Baker was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

At the time of the incident, Baker had been free on bond following an arrest on a charge of grand theft of a firearm.

