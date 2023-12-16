65.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Tricolored heron fishing for breakfast at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This beautiful tricolored heron was seen fishing for breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

