An opening date has been announced for a newly renovated executive golf course in The Villages.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 16 for the Briarwood Executive Golf Course. The meeting place will be 8501 SE 172nd Legacy Lane. Tee times that day will start at 11 a.m. Tee times will open on Jan. 9. For tee times, visit TheVillages.net or call (352) 753-4653

The Amenity Authority Committee spent $632,227 for the renovation of the Briarwood course.