61.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 30, 2023
type here...

Dangerous lightning storms caused costly damage in The Villages

By Staff Report

An apparent lightning strike on June 15 destroyed a home in The Villages.

DCIM101MEDIADJI 0495.JPG
This home on Henry Loop in Linden Isle was destroyed in a fire in June.

The nerve-wracking lightning storm ignited a blaze at a home at 5775 Henry Loop in Linden Isle, south of State Road 44. The homeowners, Fred and Bonnie Drechsel, were reportedly in Massachusetts when the fire broke out. They purchased the home in 2019. A car was parked in the garage of their home when the fire erupted. A neighbor told Villages-News.com the flames coming from the roof were 30 feet high.

This home on Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte was heavily damaged by fire on July 5
This home on Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte was heavily damaged by fire on July 5.

A fire also destroyed a home an Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte and it became a matter of concern before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

The fires led to a renewed interest in lightning protection systems.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023

The No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023 was written by Brad Schrunk of the Village of Fernandina.

Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor

The coveted Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor goes to Cameron Cole of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. It was published on April 2.

At some point this urban sprawl has to stop!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Antrim Dells resident makes the case that at some point, the urban sprawl of The Villages has to stop.

Did Walmart not realize people care about trees?

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident asks if the developer bringing Walmart to Cherry Lake Road at County Road 466 was blind to the notion that people would stand up for the trees.

Rework the entrance/exit at Walmart and keep the trees

A reader urges the builder of the new Walmart to rework the plan and keep the trees. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos