Dangerous lightning storms caused costly damage in The Villages

An apparent lightning strike on June 15 destroyed a home in The Villages.

The nerve-wracking lightning storm ignited a blaze at a home at 5775 Henry Loop in Linden Isle, south of State Road 44. The homeowners, Fred and Bonnie Drechsel, were reportedly in Massachusetts when the fire broke out. They purchased the home in 2019. A car was parked in the garage of their home when the fire erupted. A neighbor told Villages-News.com the flames coming from the roof were 30 feet high.

A fire also destroyed a home an Mayflower Loop in the Village of Charlotte and it became a matter of concern before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

The fires led to a renewed interest in lightning protection systems.