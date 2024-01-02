Wildwood to break ground on downtown parking garage  

The City of Wildwood will host a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Jan. 8 to kick off construction of its new parking garage at the corner of U.S. 301/Main Street and Oxford Street. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

As the first high-visibility construction project of Wildwood’s downtown master plan, the garage will house approximately 125 spaces and serve both existing and future downtown businesses.

Expected to open by year’s end, it is one component of a public-private partnership that also includes roughly 8,000 square feet of new, leasable commercial space for dining and entertainment. The commercial building currently is scheduled for completion early next year.

Wildwood’s downtown master plan, adopted by the city commission in November 2021, was formulated with input provided by residents and local businesses, who prioritized downtown redevelopment and revitalization as the initiative they felt would best serve the community.

“We are excited to see this plan take shape,” said City Manager Jason McHugh. “So much outreach, feedback, and analysis go into creating a design, but until it’s actually built, it is simply concept and calculations. We’ve reached that monumental milestone where residents will begin to see their vision for a vibrant downtown start to become reality.”

For more information about Wildwood’s downtown master plan for redevelopment, visit https://wildwooddowntown.com.