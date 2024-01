Donald E. Peto, age 92, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Don was originally from East Chicago, IN and lived in The Villages for more than 30 years. He was a proud veteran of The United States Army.

He is survived by his son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Sue.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanore Peto who passed away in 2020 and his son, Keith Peto.

Services will be private in Schererville, Indiana.