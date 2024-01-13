51 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Death and dementia create ‘serious problem’ at abandoned home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Death and dementia are creating a “serious problem” at an abandoned home in The Villages.

The home at 316 San Marino Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

Dale and Sharon Wheeler purchased the home in 1995 for $104,900.

316 San Marino Drive
316 San Marino Drive

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on Aug. 29 regarding overgrown grass, weeds and mold growing on the home. Community Standards has been unable to contact anyone associated with the home.

Supervisor Kathy Porter said she lives in the neighborhood and is familiar with the home and the Wheelers. She said Dale Wheeler is deceased and Sharon Wheeler is in a facility with dementia.

“Or she may be dead,” Porter said.

She said the couple had no children and no other immediate family.

“This is going to be a serious problem,” Porter said.

Officially, the board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. Supervisors indicated they had little hope it would happen.

If the property isn’t brought into compliance, the District will begin to maintain it. Fines will be assessed against the property each time it is mowed or powerwashed.

