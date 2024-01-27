74.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 27, 2024
type here...

Penalties should be increased for souped-up golf carts in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I sincerely agree with the article about golf carts fixed up to go over the legal speed.
I’ve been living in The Villages since 2007 and I see more and more golf carts going over the speed limit. This needs to be addressed by the Sumter County Sheriff Department enforcing the legal speed limit. This can be done on the streets, especially Odell and Stillwater and The Villages on the other side of 44. If they receive speeding tickets and all other related tickets word will get out. If afterwards you fix your golf cart to speed you need at least 30 days in jail. I recently had a young girl probably 14-15 years old pass me and other golf carts with her Grandmother and a young child on the cart. She was going faster in the golf cart that the cars on Odell heading towards Mallory and Lake Sumter. I kindly asked the Sumter Sheriff Department to look at having a more visible traffic patrol and enforcement of the traffic laws on cars and especially golf carts.

Joe Rzepka Sr.
Village of Amelia

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Neighborhood pools are most vulnerable due to lax enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes the lax enforcement she has witnessed at neighborhood pools in The Villages.

We’ve lost control of the southern border

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the southern border is out of control.

Residents of Stonecrest are laughing at Villagers

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Virginia Vine Villas writes that residents of neighboring communities like Stonecrest are openly using amenities in The Villages - and having a good laugh about it!

Too much complaining about condition of golf courses

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that too many residents are complaining about golf course conditions. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages is not a real gated community

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that The Villages is not a real gated community as long as you can push a button and drive on in to any neighborhood.

Photos